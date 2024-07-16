I am sure all those experiences will help me in Paris Olympics, says Anjum Moudgil

Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil has emerged stronger from a few professional setbacks to approach Paris 2024 with a positive mindset.

Anjum, who competed in 50m rifle 3 positions and 10m air rifle mixed team event in the Tokyo Olympics and finished 15th and 18th respectively, is competing only in 50m 3 positions this time. She looked three years back to put things into perspective.

“The environment was different because of COVID and we were away for two months training in Croatia. Everything was tentative, we had to give our tests every day in the morning and it was like any day anyone could be Covid positive and not allowed to shoot. All this really disturbs you,” Anjum said during an interaction on Tuesday.

“The next three years after Tokyo were a roller coaster ride for me and I’m very grateful for all those experiences. I’m sure all of those experiences would help me in Paris.”

The 30-year-old Chandigarh shooter, a World championships silver medallist in 2022, shared how she bounced back. “Exactly one year after Tokyo, winning a couple of medals in the World Cups and becoming the world number one were different experiences for me. After that I started focusing on my mental training and it has been such a positive change.

“That is the main change in my mindset going into the Paris Olympics. I’m thankful to all the experiences that really didn’t work in my favour last year. The time not being in the team was the best time I could have used for myself to get better.”

Her hobby, painting, took a backseat last year when she focused too hard on shooting after losing her place in the team. Later, she realised that it helped her unwind. “Now I’m back into painting and it’s a part of my shooting routine,” said Anjum.

Anjum, who fought back to the team through tough Olympics selection trials, said being pushed by younger shooters, including Sift Kaur Samra in 50m 3 positions, helped her improve. “I’ve learned so many things from them,” said Anjum.

