Heartbreak for India as Arjun Babuta finished fourth in the 10m air rifle event at Paris Olympics

World record holder China’s Lihao Sheng won the gold while world champion Sweden’s Victor Lindgren settled for silver. Croatia’s Miran Maricic won the bronze.

Updated - July 29, 2024 04:13 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 04:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Babuta competes in the Men’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympics at Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, on July 29, 204.

Arjun Babuta competes in the Men’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympics at Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, on July 29, 204. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was another heartbreak for India in the shooting event as Arjun Babuta finished fourth in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris on July 29.

World record holder China’s Lihao Sheng won the gold while world champion Sweden’s Victor Lindgren settled for silver. Croatia’s Miran Maricic won the bronze.

On July 28, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian women shooter to open the account for the 117-strong Indian contingent.

Arjun Babuta sponsored by OGQ has won five golds, two silvers and three bronze so far in his careeer. Babuta has won two gold medals at ISSF World Cup in 2022 in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle team event. He added a silver in 2024 at the ISSF World Cup. He won his first gold medal in 2016 at the ISSF Junior World Cup.

