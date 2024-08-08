GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana government to treat Phogat at par with an Olympic silver medallist: Chief Minister Nayab Saini

Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling a day after she was disqualified from the 50kg category Paris Olympics finals

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:21 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vinesh Phogat after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba.

Vinesh Phogat after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Thursday (August 8, 2024) announced that the State government will treat wrestler Vinesh Phogat at par with an Olympic silver medallist.

Mr. Saini, in a post on X, said that the government will give Phogat the same prize money and facilities that are given to an Olympic silver medallist

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling day after Olympic disqualification

“She entered the finals, but could not play it for some reasons. She is still a champion for us,” read the chief minister’s post.

Phogat on Thursday (August 8, 2024) announced her retirement from wrestling a day after she was disqualified from the 50kg category Paris Olympics finals. The seasoned wrestler was disqualified after weighing 100 grams more than the permissible limit in the morning weigh-in ahead of the final.

