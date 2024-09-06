GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gagan Narang lauds performance of Indian athletes at Paris Paralympics

A fantastic effort by our Paralympians. They surpassed the Tokyo Paralympics medal tally, says London Games bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang

Published - September 06, 2024 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gagan Narang heaped praise on the country’s para-athletes for their performance. File

Gagan Narang heaped praise on the country’s para-athletes for their performance. File | Photo Credit: PTI

London Games bronze medallist shooter and India's Chef de Mission at the Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang on Friday (September 6, 2024) heaped praise on the country's para-athletes for their performance in the ongoing Paralympics.

The Indian Paralympic contingent has already bagged a record 25 medals in this edition of the quadrennial showpiece with 5 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze and is currently placed at the 16th position in the medal tally.

Archer Harvinder Singh wins historic gold in Paralympics

When asked about his analysis of the Paris Olympic Games, the former shooter said he hasn't done it yet.

“I haven’t done my analysis of the Paris Olympics yet, everybody has spoken about it. But the most important thing right now is that in the Paralympics we are performing well, we are on the 16th position today.” he said.

"A fantastic effort by our Paralympians. They surpassed the Tokyo Paralympics medal tally, looking forward for more medals," Narang told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Media Photojournalist Trust's photo exhibition event at the Press Club of India.

Narang also shared his thoughts on his love for photography and expressed his admiration for the photos he saw at the exhibition.

"Fantastic exhibition indeed, photographers are lifeline of journalism. They give us a perspective and no AI (Artificial Intelligence) can replace them. I wish, pray and help the association to do this function every year. Fantastic effort and great pictures," he concluded.

Published - September 06, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Related Topics

paralympic games / Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.