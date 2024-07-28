GIFT a SubscriptionGift
French train networks partially restored after line sabotage ahead of Olympics

Despite the disruptions, SNCF said all transportation for Olympic teams and accredited personnel will be maintained as planned

Published - July 28, 2024 07:13 am IST - PARIS

AP
A high-speed train by French railway company SNCF travels on the Bordeaux-Paris route at reduced speed, at Chartres, northern France on July 26, 2024, after the resumption of high speed train services on the line between Paris and Bordeaux, following suspected acts of sabotage on the country’s rail network ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. France’s rail network was paralysed by coordinated acts of sabotage which knocked out most of its high-speed train services hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. French rail operator SNCF said three night-time arson attacks had destroyed cabling boxes at strategic junctions around its network at locations north, south-west and east of Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP

French railway company SNCF said Saturday it has made progress in partially restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted three major lines ahead of Friday night's Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River.

SNCF said its agents worked through the night in adverse weather conditions to improve the TGV traffic from the north, east and west to Paris. As of Saturday morning, normal service had resumed on the Eastern high-speed line.

“On the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, seven out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of one to two hours,” SNCF said.

The company added that traffic will continue to be disrupted on the North axis on Sunday, but conditions are expected to improve on the Atlantic axis for weekend returns. Customers are being contacted via text message and email to confirm the running of their trains.

Despite the disruptions, SNCF said all transportation for Olympic teams and accredited personnel will be maintained as planned.

The sabotage incidents have raised concerns about security as Paris hosts the Olympics. French authorities are actively investigating but say that no suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.

