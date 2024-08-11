Family and fans accord warm welcome to Indian hockey players at Amritsar; Punjab government to award ₹1 crore to players from Punjab

Elated family members and ecstatic fans on Sunday (August 11, 2024) accorded a boisterous welcome to members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Amritsar airport as celebratory ‘dhol’ drummed in the background.

India clinched their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics, beating Spain 2-1 at the Paris Games.

Right after their touchdown, family members greeted the players with garlands and warm hugs, before accepting congratulations from the state political leaders such as minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh was overwhelmed by the reception and wowed to better their performance in the future.

“We will do our best in future, so that this sport gets more love,” said Harmanpreet, who hails from Timmowal village in Amritsar.

The 28-year-old, who is fondly called ‘Sarpanch’, said he was fortunate to lead this Indian side, and in a wider message to the society he urged the youngsters to take up the sport, focus on their studies and stay away from drugs.

Along with Harmanpreet, other players from the state like Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh, too arrived in their home state.

Later, the players went to the Golden Temple to offer prayers.

Punjab government to award ₹1 crore to India hockey players from Punjab

Punjab Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harbhajan Singh ETO announced that the s|State government has decided to give ₹1 crore to each player of the men’s hockey team who hails from Punjab following their bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics.

“We are happy as the Indian Hockey team has won the bronze medal at the Olympics. The Punjab Government has decided to give Rs 1 crore each to Indian hockey team player from Punjab. We are hopeful that the Indian Hockey team will win gold at the Olympics,” Harbhajan told ANI.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla added, “It is a matter of pride that the Indian Hockey team has won the bronze medal at the Olympics. Most of the players are from Punjab. The team played well. The players should be supported economically so that the youth will also get motivated to take sports.”

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal asserted that their government will provide the needed assistance to ensure that the India hockey team returns with a gold medal in the next Olympics.

“The entire state of Punjab is proud of the achievement of the Indian Hockey team...The government of Punjab has taken many initiatives to raise the level of sports in the state...The Punjab government will provide the required assistance to ensure that the Indian Hockey team wins the gold medal at the Olympics,” Dhaliwal told ANI.