Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Sonia

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi as she returned to the country on Wednesday (August 7) after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Ms. Bhaker met Ms. Gandhi at the latter's 10, Janpath residence here.

Sources said Ms. Gandhi congratulated Ms. Bhaker on her historic feat and wished her for her future endeavours.

Earlier in the day, as Ms. Bhaker landed in the country, she was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception.

The Air India flight (AI 142) that brought Ms. Bhaker from Paris to Delhi landed at the Indira Gandhi International airport here around 9.20 a.m., delayed by an hour.

Hundreds of people, who waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city, accorded her and her coach Jaspal Rana an enthusiastic reception.

Ms. Bhaker (22) won a bronze medal each in the women's 10-metre air pistol and 10-metre air pistol mixed team event — where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh — to script Olympic history for India.

Before her, only British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had achieved the rare landmark for the country with his two silver medals in 200-metre sprint and 200-metre hurdles at the 1900 Olympics, but that happened in the pre-Independence era.

