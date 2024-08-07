ADVERTISEMENT

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

Updated - August 07, 2024 11:20 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 11:05 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Markswoman Manu Bhaker being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Bhaker, India’s first to win two Olympic medals in a single edition, arrived Delhi after a successful campaign at the Paris Games 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker landed back in the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read:Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their ten Olympic medals

The Air India flight (AI 142), which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9:20am, delayed by one hour.

Hundreds of people, who waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city, accorded her -- and her coach Jaspal Rana -- an enthusiastic reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shooter Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medals against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower during the ongoing Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Before her, only British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had achieved the rare landmark for the country with his two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but this happened in the pre-Independence era.

Before leaving for India, Bhaker had stated that she was looking forward to a grand welcome and she was not disappointed on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngster was greeted with bouquets, garlands, and celebratory dhol after emerging from the airport exit.

Flower petals were showered on her and Rana as soon as they came out amid significant police presence to manage the crowd.

Also Read: Paris Olympics day 12 LIVE updates

Among those present were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from her home state Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, the state to which Rana belongs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana's father was also there at the airport.

"It is a matter of pride for us that a daughter of India is coming back after creating history by winning two medals in an Olympics. It has never happened before. She is only 22 years old," said former Uttarakhand Sports Minister and Rana's father, Narayan Singh Rana.

"She is coming along with her coach Jaspal Rana. He is my son. He brought glory playing for India in shooting. Jaspal Rana and Abhinav Bindra started it all," he added.

People gathered at the airport long before her arrival and they celebrated her feat with song and dance, holding banners with photos of Bhaker and Rana.

Bhaker will be meeting sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the afternoon. She will head back to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony on Sunday where she will be one of India's flag-bearers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US