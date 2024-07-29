GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diary — Paris Olympics 2024 — Pakistani ‘Taj Mahal,’ Bangladeshi ‘Kashmir’

The owners greet you with warmth and respect when they learn that you have come down from India for the Olympic Games.

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Y.B. Sarangi
Indian and Argentine players stand for the national anthems of both nations at the start of their Pool B hockey match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024.

Indian and Argentine players stand for the national anthems of both nations at the start of their Pool B hockey match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

One comes across a decent number of people from the Indian sub-continent in Paris. Still, the presence of Indian restaurants are sporadic. The sight of one fills you in joy. The names of the restaurants are inviting too. Borders blur as Taj Mahal restaurant, owned by a Pakistani immigrant, close to the Yves du Manoir Stadium, and the Kashmir fast food centre, owned by a Bangladeshi, at Porte de Montreuil serves all sorts of tasty Indian food.

Omnipresent Indian hockey fans

The Indian hockey fans are omnipresent. Wherever the team plays around the world, it is a common sight to see them donning the team’s colours and waving the tricolour. At the Olympic Games in Paris, the presence of passionate Indian supporters during the country’s matches, whether against New Zealand or Argentina, at the Yves du Manoir Stadium is a morale booster for the team. Indians have travelled in good numbers from the USA and different parts of Europe to show their love for the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. The way they welcome the team or support it through a match is heartening to see.

Showcasing Paris

The Olympics have provided the Paris city authorities an opportunity to highlight different facets of the city. They have opened the Paris Media Centre, which is different from the Main Press Centre run by the International Olympic Committee, to conduct conferences on different issues such as social justice, health of the most vulnerable, swimmability for all in the Seine and Paris by bike. They are also organising interesting guided tours for journalists, including Sewer museum tour, Paris fountains, Passy reservoir, Caserne des minimes and meeting with artisans and iconic Parisian film locations. All this is to showcase their beloved city to the world.

