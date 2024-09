India's world champion Deepthi Jeevanji won a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 category race, clocking 55.82 seconds in the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Deepthi, who turns 21 later this month, finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey.

T20 category is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment.

