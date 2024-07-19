Daily Quiz | On Paris Olympic Games

Q: Which sport that has featured since the first edition of the modern Summer Games is governed by the oldest international sports federation in the world?

A: Gymnastics

Q: Thanks to many disciplines and categories, which sport is said to feature the most participants at the Paris Games?

A: Athletics

Q: Featuring for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in which sport the winner is the team with the highest score at the end of 10 minutes or the first to reach 21 points?

A: Basketball 3x3

Q: Simple. Which sport set to debut in Paris has both a DJ and an MC?

A: Breaking

Q: What are distances for men and women in Cycling road races?

A: 200km and 120km respectively

Q: In which sport, invented by George Nissen in 1934, do athletes have routines composed of ten elements which are scored according to their difficulty, execution and time spent airborne?

A: Trampoline