Daily Quiz | On Paris Olympic Games

Test your knowledge on the sports that will be part of the Paris Olympic Games

Published - July 19, 2024 05:00 pm IST

V. V. Ramanan
The grand Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) will play host to two events -- Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon.

The grand Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) will play host to two events -- Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon.

Q:  Which sport that has featured since the first edition of the modern Summer Games is governed by the oldest international sports federation in the world?

A: Gymnastics

Q: Thanks to many disciplines and categories, which sport is said to feature the most participants at the Paris Games?

A: Athletics

Q: Featuring for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in which sport the winner is the team with the highest score at the end of 10 minutes or the first to reach 21 points?

A: Basketball 3x3

Q: Simple. Which sport set to debut in Paris has both a DJ and an MC?

A: Breaking

Q: What are distances for men and women in Cycling road races?

A:  200km and 120km respectively

Q: In which sport, invented by George Nissen in 1934, do athletes have routines composed of ten elements which are scored according to their difficulty, execution and time spent airborne? 

A: Trampoline

Paris Olympics 2024

