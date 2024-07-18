GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Olympics firsts
Premium

The 33rd Olympic Games gets underway at the French Capital city of Paris on July 26. Here is quiz on ALL FIRSTS in the history of Olympic Games 

Published - July 18, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On Olympics firsts
This photograph shows the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the traditional fireworks marking the annual Bastille Day in Paris, on July 14, 2024.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Which was the first Olympic Games to be held on a non-leap year?
Answer : 2nd Olympic Games held at Paris in 1900
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.