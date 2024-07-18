Daily Quiz | On Olympics firsts

1 / 10 | Which was the first Olympic Games to be held on a non-leap year?
Answer : 2nd Olympic Games held at Paris in 1900

2 / 10 | Which country became the first Asian Nation to participate in Olympic Games?
Answer : Japan in the 1912 games held at Stockholm

3 / 10 | In which Games, the Olympic Oath and Flag were introduced for the first time?
Answer : 1920 games held at Antwerp

4 / 10 | In which Games, the Olympic Moto of Citius, Altius, Fortuis was used for the first time?
Answer : 1924 games held at Paris

5 / 10 | In which Games, for the first time the Olympic Flame was lit for the first time to last the duration of the Olympics, the parade of nations with Greece as first and the host nation as last first started and the very name Summer Olympics was introduced for the first time to distinguish them from Winter Olympics?
Answer : 1928 games held at Amsterdam

6 / 10 | In which games, an Olympic Village was built, and the victory podium was first used for Summer Olympics?
Answer : 1932 games held at Los Angeles

7 / 10 | Which were the first Games to be televised and the torch relay was first introduced?
Answer : 1936 Berlin Games

8 / 10 | Where were the first Olympic Games outside Europe & North America held?
Answer : 1956 games at Melbourne

9 / 10 | When and where the first Olympic Games were held in Asia?
Answer : 1964 games at Tokyo