Daily Quiz | On Olympics firsts
This photograph shows the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the traditional fireworks marking the annual Bastille Day in Paris, on July 14, 2024. START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 |
Which was the first Olympic Games to be held on a non-leap year?
Answer : 2nd Olympic Games held at Paris in 1900
2 / 10 |
Which country became the first Asian Nation to participate in Olympic Games?
Answer : Japan in the 1912 games held at Stockholm
3 / 10 |
In which Games, the Olympic Oath and Flag were introduced for the first time?
4 / 10 |
In which Games, the Olympic Moto of Citius, Altius, Fortuis was used for the first time?
5 / 10 |
In which Games, for the first time the Olympic Flame was lit for the first time to last the duration of the Olympics, the parade of nations with Greece as first and the host nation as last first started and the very name Summer Olympics was introduced for the first time to distinguish them from Winter Olympics?
Answer : 1928 games held at Amsterdam
6 / 10 |
In which games, an Olympic Village was built, and the victory podium was first used for Summer Olympics?
Answer : 1932 games held at Los Angeles
7 / 10 |
Which were the first Games to be televised and the torch relay was first introduced?
8 / 10 |
Where were the first Olympic Games outside Europe & North America held?
9 / 10 |
When and where the first Olympic Games were held in Asia?
10 / 10 |
In which Games, electronic display and an officially named Mascot was used for the first time and what its name?
Answer : 1972 games held at Munich & Mascot’s name was “Waldi”
