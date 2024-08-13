Updated - August 13, 2024 05:32 pm IST
Daily Quiz: On Paris Olympic Games 2024
Cuban grappler Mijain Lopez became the first Summer Olympian in an individual sport to win five consecutive gold medals. FileSTART THE QUIZ
Though the U.S. and China ended up with 40 Gold medals each, the former took the top spot in the medals table for the fourth straight time by winning the final gold on offer in which event?
Name the countries for whom these athletes won its first-ever Gold medals: Letsile Tebogo (Men’s 200m), Thea LaFond (Women’s triple jump), and Adriana Ruano Oliva (Women’s trap shooting).
Answer : Botswana, Dominica and Guatemala..
Across 19 days of competition, apart from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, how many National Olympic Committees were represented?
Paris 2024 was the first Olympic Games with full gender parity. Of the 329 medal events, how many women events and mixed-gender events held?
Answer : 152 women’s events and 20 mixed-gender events.
In which specific event did Swapnil Kusale and Aman Sehrawat win Bronze medals?
Answer : Men’s 50 metre rifle three positions event and Freestyle wrestling 57kg
What connects Leon Marchand (France), Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia), and Torri Huske (USA)?
Answer : The most decorated athletes at the Games with Marchand winning four gold
In which event did China sweep all the eight gold medals on offer?