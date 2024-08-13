Daily Quiz: On Paris Olympic Games 2024

1 / 7 | Though the U.S. and China ended up with 40 Gold medals each, the former took the top spot in the medals table for the fourth straight time by winning the final gold on offer in which event? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Women’s basketball SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Name the countries for whom these athletes won its first-ever Gold medals: Letsile Tebogo (Men’s 200m), Thea LaFond (Women’s triple jump), and Adriana Ruano Oliva (Women’s trap shooting). DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Botswana, Dominica and Guatemala.. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Across 19 days of competition, apart from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, how many National Olympic Committees were represented? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 206 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Paris 2024 was the first Olympic Games with full gender parity. Of the 329 medal events, how many women events and mixed-gender events held? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 152 women’s events and 20 mixed-gender events. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | In which specific event did Swapnil Kusale and Aman Sehrawat win Bronze medals? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Men’s 50 metre rifle three positions event and Freestyle wrestling 57kg SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | What connects Leon Marchand (France), Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia), and Torri Huske (USA)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The most decorated athletes at the Games with Marchand winning four gold SHOW ANSWER