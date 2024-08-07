ADVERTISEMENT

Cuba's Lopez replaces disqualified Vinesh in Olympic final

Updated - August 07, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 02:56 pm IST - Paris

Vinesh was disqualified from the competition after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in

PTI

Vinesh Phogat of India in action with Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Olympic Games, replaced the disqualified Indian in the 50kg category final against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt here.

Vinesh was disqualified from the competition after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in.

"Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final," the Paris Games organising committee said in a statement.

"Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become Bronze Medal Match," it added.

