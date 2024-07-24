GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coco Gauff to be female flag bearer for U.S. team at Olympic opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

Gauff will be the first tennis athlete to carry the U.S. flag

Published - July 24, 2024 06:04 pm IST - PARIS

AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. during training.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at July 26th’s opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut at the Paris Games and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the U.S. flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

The 20-year-old Gauff made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.

Now Gauff, who is based in Florida, is a Grand Slam title winner in singles and doubles. She won her first major championship in New York in September, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the singles final of the U.S. Open, then added her first Grand Slam doubles trophy at the French Open this June alongside Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

The same clay courts at Roland Garros used for the French Open will be where matches are going to be held for the Paris Olympics. The draw to set the brackets is on July 25, and play begins on July 26.

Gauff is seeded No. 2 in singles, matching her current WTA ranking behind No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, and will be among the medal favorites.

She and her usual doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, are seeded No. 1 in women's doubles. It's possible Gauff could also be entered in mixed doubles, but those pairings have not been announced yet.

