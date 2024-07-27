China’s Sheng and Huang bag first gold in 10m mixed team event at Paris Olympics

Sharp-shooting Chinese teenagers Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting bagged the first gold medal of the Olympic Games on July 27 in the final of the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheng, who won an individual silver medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago at the age of 16, and Huang, 17, kept their cool to edge past South Korea’s Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first medal of the Games with an upset victory in the bronze medal match.

Le and Satpayev cruised to victory over Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen, outscoring their opponents 17-5 at Chateauroux.

Janssen, ranked world number one in the event, and Ulbrich, the world No.19, had been favourites to prevail against Le and Satpayev, ranked 33rd and 95th in the world respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.