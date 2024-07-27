GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China’s Sheng and Huang bag first gold in 10m mixed team event at Paris Olympics

Sheng and Huang kept their cool to edge past South Korea’s Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12.

Published - July 27, 2024 03:18 pm IST - Paris

AFP
China’s Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng after winning the gold medal in the 10m mixed team shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 27, 2024.

China’s Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng after winning the gold medal in the 10m mixed team shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sharp-shooting Chinese teenagers Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting bagged the first gold medal of the Olympic Games on July 27 in the final of the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event.

Sheng, who won an individual silver medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago at the age of 16, and Huang, 17, kept their cool to edge past South Korea’s Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first medal of the Games with an upset victory in the bronze medal match.

Le and Satpayev cruised to victory over Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen, outscoring their opponents 17-5 at Chateauroux.

Janssen, ranked world number one in the event, and Ulbrich, the world No.19, had been favourites to prevail against Le and Satpayev, ranked 33rd and 95th in the world respectively.

