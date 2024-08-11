ADVERTISEMENT

China grab 300th Olympic gold medal with women's team victory in table tennis

Published - August 11, 2024 11:17 am IST - Paris

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women's team event

AP

China’s Chen Meng and Wang Manyu celebrate a point during their women’s table tennis doubles match in the team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

China won the women's team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on August 10 for the country's 300th gold medal in Olympic history.

ADVERTISEMENT

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women's team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.

“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men's and women's singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.

China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US