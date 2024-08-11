GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China grab 300th Olympic gold medal with women's team victory in table tennis

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women's team event

Published - August 11, 2024 11:17 am IST - Paris

AP
China’s Chen Meng and Wang Manyu celebrate a point during their women’s table tennis doubles match in the team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024.

China’s Chen Meng and Wang Manyu celebrate a point during their women’s table tennis doubles match in the team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

China won the women's team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on August 10 for the country's 300th gold medal in Olympic history.

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women's team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.

“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.

South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.

China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men's and women's singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.

China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / Olympics / China / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.