Vinesh Phogat appeal: CAS to give decision at 9.30 p.m IST on August 10

After the hearing, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had insisted that it was hopeful of a "positive resolution".

Published - August 10, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Paris

PTI
The verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint silver will be delivered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport at about 9.30 p.m. on August 10, 2024.

The verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint silver will be delivered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport at about 9.30 p.m. on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its decision on the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic finals by 6 pm local time (9.30pm IST) on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

The hearing on the matter concluded on Friday (August 9, 2024) after it accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster for being 100gm overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold-winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA.

"By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules form the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," a statement from the CAS said.

This was after the ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Olympics, said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Paris Games on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

After the hearing, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had insisted that it was hopeful of a "positive resolution".

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement on Friday.

In the summit clash, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

