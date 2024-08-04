ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshya Sen falls to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Badminton semis at Paris Olympics

Updated - August 04, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Paris

Sen will have another chance to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal when he meets Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff

PTI

Lakshya Sen lost his semifinal match with Viktor Axelsen of Denmark  in La Chapelle Arena arena of the Paris Olympics 2024 | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

India’s dream of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinals at the Games Games in Paris on August 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 World Championships bronze medal, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22, 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a 54-minute semifinal clash.

Paris Olympics: Indians in action on August 4, 2024 — Day 9

Sen will have another chance to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal when he meets Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

India have never won an Olympic gold medal in badminton – with P. V. Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in London Games.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US