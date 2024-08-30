ADVERTISEMENT

Avani Lekhara wins India’s first gold at 2024 Paralympics in 10m air rifle

Updated - August 30, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Paris

Mona Agarwal claimed the bronze medal in the same event

PTI

Avani Lekhara competes during the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on August 30, 2024 in Chateauroux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The incredible Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medal with her victory in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) event on Friday (August 30, 2024) as compatriot Mona Agarwal claimed a bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avani’s gold medal is India’s first at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

ALSO READ: I’m more mature in my technique; Paralympics just another competition: Avani Lekhara

Winner of the Tokyo Paralympics gold three years ago, Avani, 22, shot a superb 249.7 to erase her own record of 249.6 set in Japanese capital, while Mona, who took up shooting sport in 2022, notched up 228.7 for the bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avani, who is wheel-chair bound after a car mishap left her paralysed below the waist when she was 11-years-old, had became the first woman shooter from the country to win medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

SH1 category in shooting involves athletes who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have no limbs.

In the qualification, defending champion Avani shot 625.8 to be placed second behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic qualification record with a score of 627.5.

Mona, the two-time World Cup gold medallist competing in her maiden Paralympics, shot 623.1 in the qualification and entered the final in fifth place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US