Archers overcome wobbly start, enter the last eight

The first world record of the 2024 Paris Olympics fell in the archery range set up against Paris’ iconic 17th century Invalides complex. South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon raced away to a mammoth score of 694 out of a possible 720.

The Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur – the first athletes from the country in action at the Paris Games – wore smiles at the end of the archery line-up. Their individual scores weren’t nearly as impressive as the South Korean’s but there was a lot to celebrate as a team.

Ankita finished 11th in the 64-strong field with a total of 666, while Bhajan and Deepika finished 22nd and 23rd with scores of 659 and 658 respectively. The combined team total stood at 1983 – the best total ever shot by an Indian women’s team at any competition, placed them fourth at the end of qualification. This was India’s best-ever finish in team rankings at the Olympics and earned them a direct berth into the quarterfinal – just two team wins away from a historic first medal.

Later in the day, the men’s team – powered by a stirring second-half comeback from Dhiraj Bommadevara – finished in third place place in the men’s team competition with a Olympic-best total of 2013 points. Bommadevara himself finished fourth in the individual rankings with a score of 681 while Tarundeep Rai, featuring in his final Olympic Games, shot a solid 674. While Pravin Jadhav had an off day scoring 658, India still finished 16 points clear of fourth-placed China.

More significantly, by finishing in third place, the team isn’t drawn to face South Korea – the juggernaut of men’s team archery – until the final of the competition.

India’s runs to the quarterfinals weren’t without their hiccups.

Deepika – competing at her fourth Olympics – couldn’t have started worse, entering the red and then the blue rings with a score of 8 and then a six in her first series of six arrows. Archers are given a 15-minute break at the halfway stage -- after shooting 36 arrows- in qualifying and Deepika, languishing in 37th place, clearly needed it. Deepika admits being nervous at that point. “Seniors can’t get nervous or what?”

Deepika was able to gather herself in the second half of the competition. Despite another stumble – she went into the black rings this time – shooting a 5 in the tail end of her third series after the break. She bounced back with a ten in the very next series. With Ankita and Bhajan shooting steadily on their Olympic debuts, it was more than enough to see India through to a historic finish.

Dhiraj too, struggled at the start. Individually ranked 24th with a modest score of 335/360 after 36 arrows, he was badly troubled by winds blowing through the range, with five shots into the red ‘8’ point ring in the first half.

Tarundeep’s pep talk proved invaluable. “Fauji hain Fauji jaise lad ke rahenge (We are soldiers and we will fight like soldiers),” Dhiraj remembered. In the second half, he shot 346/360 – better than anyone else in the field.