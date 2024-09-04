ADVERTISEMENT

Archer Harvinder Singh wins historic gold in Paralympics

Published - September 04, 2024 11:59 pm IST - Paris

Harvinder won five back-to-back matches in a single day to etch his name in history and clinch India’s second medal in archery in Paris.

Para-archer Harvinder Singh holds the national flag as he celebrates his gold medal win in the Men’s Singles Recurve Open Archery final event at Paralympics in Paris on September 4, 2024. Photo: DD Sports via ANI

Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, beating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in a lop-sided final in Paris on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

The 33-year-old Indian, who lost to Kevin Mather of the U.S. in the Tokyo Paralympics semifinals before securing a bronze three years ago, put up a dominant show to knock out Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25).

Harvinder, who is pursuing a PhD in Economics, won five back-to-back matches in a single day, showing neither fatigue nor nerves to etch his name in history and clinch India's second medal in archery in Paris.

Both his legs are impaired owing to the side effects of dengue treatment that he underwent as a toddler.

