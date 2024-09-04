Archer Harvinder Singh wins historic gold in Paralympics

Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, beating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in a lop-sided final in Paris on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

The 33-year-old Indian, who lost to Kevin Mather of the U.S. in the Tokyo Paralympics semifinals before securing a bronze three years ago, put up a dominant show to knock out Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25).

Harvinder, who is pursuing a PhD in Economics, won five back-to-back matches in a single day, showing neither fatigue nor nerves to etch his name in history and clinch India's second medal in archery in Paris.

Both his legs are impaired owing to the side effects of dengue treatment that he underwent as a toddler.

A very special Gold in Para Archery!



Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024!



His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment.… pic.twitter.com/CFFl8p7yP2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024