Antim Panghal to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics, says source

Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

Published - August 08, 2024 04:02 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Antim Panghal in action during her wrestling match at Paris Olympics.

Antim Panghal in action during her wrestling match at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, will be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.

The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had revealed last night.

