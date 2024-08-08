Antim Panghal: No ban has been imposed on wrestler, says IOA

Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, is likely to be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday.

“IOA (Indian Olympic Association) officials discussed the issue that caused embarrassment to all. It is considering a three-year ban on everyone involved, including the coaches,” a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

“First, we need to ensure that she reaches home. The decision will be announced only after she reaches India,” the source added.

Panghal is set to take a flight to Delhi this evening.

The IOA decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

The body, however, asserted that the ban has not yet been imposed.

“A ban has not been imposed as yet,” said an IOA official.

Speaking with PTI before her flight back to India, the 19-year-old said, “I did not intend to do anything wrong. I was not well and there was confusion. All of this happened due to confusion.” Later, in a video, she admitted that she had to go to the police station but only for the verification of her accreditation card.

“It was not a good day for me. I lost. A lot is being spread about me, that’s not true. I had high fever, and had taken permission from my coach to go to the hotel with my sister.

“I needed some some of my belongings which were in the Games Village. My sister took my card and asked the officials there if she could take my belongings. They took her to the Police Station for accreditation verification.” She also denied that her coaches were drunk and got into an altercation with a taxi driver over fare.

“My coaches had stayed back at the venue and when they wanted to come back, we booked a cab for them. My coaches did not have enough cash and due to the language issues, led to an argument with the taxi driver.

“Since they came to collect some Euros from the hotel room, it took some time and led to the situation. I already have had a bad time, please don’t spread rumours. Please support me,” she said.

