Amit Rohidas gets one-match ban, set to miss India's Olympic hockey semi-final

Published - August 05, 2024 09:28 am IST - Paris

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions

PTI

Amit Rohidas drives the ball during the men’s quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 4, 2024, in Colombes, France. | Photo Credit: AP

India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH official statement read.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Rohidas was sent off the pitch against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.

