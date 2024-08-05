GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Rohidas gets one-match ban, set to miss India's Olympic hockey semi-final

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions

Published - August 05, 2024 09:28 am IST - Paris

PTI
Amit Rohidas drives the ball during the men’s quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 4, 2024, in Colombes, France.

Amit Rohidas drives the ball during the men’s quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 4, 2024, in Colombes, France. | Photo Credit: AP

India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH official statement read.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Rohidas was sent off the pitch against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.

