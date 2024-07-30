ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Panghal’s another Olympic campaign ends early on a disappointing note

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:09 pm IST - PARIS

Competing in his second Olympics, 28-year-old Panghal, who had beaten Chinyemba in their previous meeting in the Commonwealth Games semifinals, found the taller Zambian to be better prepared this time.

Y.B. Sarangi

Amit Panghal in action during the 51-kg round of 16 bout at the Paris Olympics 2024, in Paris on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former World championships silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal’s yet another Olympics campaign ended early on a disappointing note as the experienced Indian lost to Zambia’s two-time African champion Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 in a closely-fought men’s 51kg round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena in Paris on July 30.

Jaismine Lamboria’s Olympic debut was short-lived as she was outsmarted by Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a women’s 57kg round of 32 match.

The 23-year-old Chinyemba used his long reach to deliver his punches while southpaw Amit tried moving in to land some beautiful shots on target in the opening round, which went 3-2 in favour of the Zambian.

Panghal looked to increase the volume of his punches in the second round, but Chinyemba’s swift foot work and smart ring craft did not allow the Indian to execute his plan. The Zambian threw some quick combinations, including shots on the body, to stay 2-1 up before the final round.

As Panghal, who dropped his gum shield in the last two rounds, made desperate attempts to catch up, Chinyemba grew in confidence to dance around the ring amid some fine exchanges and walk away as the winner.

Jaismine, the lanky Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, lost 5-0 to Nesthy.

Jaismine’s punches had neither precision nor power against the stocky and short Nesthy’s well-directed and powerful shots.

