GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Panghal’s another Olympic campaign ends early on a disappointing note

Competing in his second Olympics, 28-year-old Panghal, who had beaten Chinyemba in their previous meeting in the Commonwealth Games semifinals, found the taller Zambian to be better prepared this time.

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:09 pm IST - PARIS

Y.B. Sarangi
Amit Panghal in action during the 51-kg round of 16 bout at the Paris Olympics 2024, in Paris on July 30, 2024.

Amit Panghal in action during the 51-kg round of 16 bout at the Paris Olympics 2024, in Paris on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former World championships silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal’s yet another Olympics campaign ended early on a disappointing note as the experienced Indian lost to Zambia’s two-time African champion Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 in a closely-fought men’s 51kg round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena in Paris on July 30.

Jaismine Lamboria’s Olympic debut was short-lived as she was outsmarted by Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a women’s 57kg round of 32 match.

Competing in his second Olympics, 28-year-old Panghal, who had beaten Chinyemba in their previous meeting in the Commonwealth Games semifinals, found the taller Zambian to be better prepared this time.

The 23-year-old Chinyemba used his long reach to deliver his punches while southpaw Amit tried moving in to land some beautiful shots on target in the opening round, which went 3-2 in favour of the Zambian.

Panghal looked to increase the volume of his punches in the second round, but Chinyemba’s swift foot work and smart ring craft did not allow the Indian to execute his plan. The Zambian threw some quick combinations, including shots on the body, to stay 2-1 up before the final round.

As Panghal, who dropped his gum shield in the last two rounds, made desperate attempts to catch up, Chinyemba grew in confidence to dance around the ring amid some fine exchanges and walk away as the winner.

Jaismine, the lanky Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, lost 5-0 to Nesthy.

Jaismine’s punches had neither precision nor power against the stocky and short Nesthy’s well-directed and powerful shots.

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / boxing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.