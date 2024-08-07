America’s Gabby Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold

America’s Gabby Thomas stormed to a brilliant victory in the women’s Olympic 200m in Paris on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) to clinch the first major title of her career.

Thomas clocked 21.83sec to win ahead of St. Lucia's newly-minted Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred, who timed 22.08sec.

Thomas' USA teammate Brittany Brown claimed bronze in 22.20sec.

Thomas, 27, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, is the first American woman to win an Olympic short sprint title since childhood idol Allyson Felix won the 200m at the 2012 London Games.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Thomas told reporters after her win.

“It’s indescribable, I’m so excited. If I didn’t get this gold medal today I don’t know what I would have done.” she said. “I’m really in disbelief because having an Olympic gold medal is something in my wildest dreams. But at the same time I know how hard I’ve fought for it.” she added.

"This has been six years in the making, head down, working hard, going to really hard meets, pushing yourself, and now it's here and I've done it. This is the happiest moment of my life."

St. Lucia's Alfred had been hoping to clinch an Olympic sprint double after her dazzling win in the 100m on Saturday (August 3, 2024), extending the dominance of Caribbean sprinters in the event.

But Thomas, the fastest woman in the world this year over 200m, was in no mood to let her date with destiny slip. The Harvard-educated sprinter exploded out of the blocks and ran a superb bend to open up a sizeable lead coming into the home straight.

The American's strength and finishing power never looked like waning as she powered over the line to claim a deserved gold.

Finish strong

“I don’t think it could have gone any better,” Thomas said of her race. “My coach told me the only thing I need is to get the lead and finish strong and I did that.” she added.

"I couldn't tell you where my competitors were in that race because I locked out and when I crossed the line that's the only thing I can remember." she further said.

The win marks a steady rise to the top for Thomas, who first arrived on the international scene in 2021 with a victory at the US trials.

She backed that up with a bronze medal at the Olympics this year and after struggling with a hamstring injury in 2022, bagged a silver medal in the 200m at last year's World Championships in Budapest.

This season she signalled her readiness to finally land gold at a major championships with a string of impressive displays, which included a win in the London Diamond League meeting just before the Olympics where once again she finished ahead of Alfred.

Thomas added that she had also taken inspiration from compatriot Noah Lyles' razor-thin victory in the men's 100m on Sunday (4, 2024).

“It really was so inspiring” she said of Lyles’ win. “Hearing Noah go after what he wanted and take it — I knew if I was in any position in this race I could still go after it and take it if I had to.”

Silver medallist Alfred had no complaints at her defeat. “I’m tired, long five days,” she said. “I did feel ready for the 200m tonight. I feel good, no complaints at all.”

"This means a lot. First Olympics, to go back with gold and silver, I can't ask for more than that." she added.

