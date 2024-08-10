ADVERTISEMENT

Afghan refugee breaker disqualified for wearing ''Free Afghan Women'' cape

Updated - August 10, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 02:20 pm IST - Paris

The World Dance Sport Federation issued a statement saying Manizha Talash was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the pre-qualifier battle

AP

B-Girl Talash competes while wearing an outfit that reads “Free Afghan women” during the B-girls Pre-Qualifier on Friday (August 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Refugee breaker Manizha Talash, or “b-girl Talash,” was disqualified from the first-ever Olympic breaking competition on Friday (August 9, 2024), after she wore a cape that said “Free Afghan Women" during her pre-qualifier battle against India Sardjoe — known as “b-girl India."

Paris Olympics day 15 LIVE updates

Talash (21) originally from Afghanistan and representing the Olympic Refugee team lost in the pre-qualifier battle against Sardjoe and would not have advanced even if she hadn't been disqualified.

Political statements and slogans are banned on the field of play and podiums at the Olympics. The World Dance Sport Federation, the governing body for breaking at the Olympics, issued a statement afterwards saying she "was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the pre-qualifier battle.”

Talash sought asylum in Spain after fleeing Taliban rule in her home country in 2021.

“I'm here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I am scared,” she told The Associated Press before the Olympics from Spain, where she was granted asylum.

The one-off pre-qualifier battle between Talash and Sardjoe was added in May when Talash was included in the Olympic roster after the b-girl from Afghanistan missed registration for qualifying events.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board invited her to participate after learning of her efforts to defy the strict rule of the Taliban in her home country.

