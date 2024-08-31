ADVERTISEMENT

2024 Paris Paralympics: Manu finishes 6th in shot put F37 event

Updated - August 31, 2024 05:30 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 02:22 am IST - Paris

Manu’s 4th attempt shines in F37 shot put event at Paris Paralympics, finishing 6th with 13.86m throw

PTI

India’s Manu finished sixth in men’s F37 shot put event with a throw of 13.86m in the Paris Paralympics on Friday (August 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Manu’s best effort of the day came from his fourth attempt.

Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon (16.37m) of Uzbekistan won the gold while Ben Moslah Ahmed (15.40m) of Tunisia and Yuldashev Tolibboy (15.24m), also of Uzbekistan, took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 25-year-old Manu had won a shot put F37 bronze medal in last year’s Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

F37 is for field athletes with a moderately affected coordination and movement down one side.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

paralympic games

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US