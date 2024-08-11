From the mind-boggling disqualification of Vinesh Phogat after her exuberant triumph, to the medal victory of Imane Khelif following an aggressive gender row, the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed a smorgasbord of emotions. This Olympics has also been a stage of inclusiveness and harmony. Neeraj Chopra’s mother’s words after the final match in men’s javelin throw, prevailed over boundaries and rivalries. She said, ”...the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child...”

At every Olympics, each medal and every drop of sweat has many stories to tell. Here are some emotions that unravel plenty of such tales.

Paris: India's Neeraj Chopra reacts during the men's javelin throw athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, on August 8, 2024.

Taiwan's Wang Chi-lin (R) and Lee Yang celebrate winning the men's doubles badminton quarter-final match against Thailand during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 1, 2024.

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's hockey bronze medal match between India and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, on August 8, 2024.

Salih Yildiz of Team Turkey shows dejection after defeat i the Men’s -60kg Elimination Round of 16 between Salih Yildiz of Team Turkey and Luka Mkheidze of Team France on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Manu Bhaker takes a selfie along with other medallists after winning bronze in women’s 10m air pistol in Paris Olympic 2024 in Chateaurouh shooting range in France on July 28, 2024.

Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson cry on the podium after winning the bronze medal on the podium of the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on July 31, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Gold medallist Algeria's Imane Khelif poses on the podium with tears during the medal ceremony for the women's 66kg final boxing category at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 9, 2024. She faced an aggressive gender row before the victory.

India’s Vinesh Phogat seen after winning her Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 wrestling match against Japan’s Yui Susaki at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, on August 6, 2024. The setback that Vinesh Phogat had to face before the final match came as a huge surprise to the world. She was ensured a silver medal after winning her Round of 16 match. But in the weight check before the final bout, she weighed 100 gm than the limit, which led to the disqualification of the athlete.

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan seen after outshining the former world champion Neeraj Chopra in men’s Javelin throw on August 9, 2024. The victory was quite emotional, as Nadeem travelled a long way with umpteen hurdles before achieving this feat. Chopra’s mother’s words after the final match makes the victory even sweeter. She said,’...the one who got gold is also my child...’

Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, of the United States, celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Alice Finot of Team France proposes to her boyfriend with Olympic pin after breaking European steeplechase record on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

Team Brazil is emotional after receiving their mark after participating in the Rhythmic Gymnastics qualifiers on August 9, 2024 atPorte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris, France.

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (C) of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles (L) of Team United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France

Andy Murray of Britain cries and waves to the spectators after he and his partner Daniel Evans defeated by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the United States in the men's doubles quarterfinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 1, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Manu Bhaker reacts after losing out on her third medal in the women’s 25m pistol event in Paris Olympic 2024 in Chateauroux shooting range in France on August 3, 2024.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with his family in the crowd after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in their men's singles final tennis match at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 4, 2024. He also faced the much anticipated match with Rafael Nadal earlier.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha embraces Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh after the team's Bronze Medal victory against Spain in the Men's Hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 8, 2024. This victory is a spectacular ending to the career of the goalkeeper who was a part of India’s redemption in hockey in the Olympics. Sreejesh was part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was the first one after 1980. He is also named as India’s flagbearer in the Olympics closing ceremony with Manu Bhaker.

India's Aman Sehrawat celebrates after the men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal wrestling match against Puerto Rico's Darian Tai Cruz at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 9, 2024, in Paris, France. From a 10 year boy who become an orphan, Aman travelled a long way till achieving this enthralling victory.

Swapnil Kusale of India after winning the bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France Olympic 2024 on August 1, 2024.

Coco Gauff of the United States wipes her tears after arguing with the umpires during her women's singles third round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on July 30, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. She was already trailing by a huge margin.

Gold Medallist, Sihyeon Lim of Team Republic of Korea, wipes away tears from Silver Medalist Suhyeon Nam of Team Republic of Korea in the mix zone after the Women’s Individual Archery competition on August 3, 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides in Paris, France