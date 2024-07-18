117 athletes to carry India’s hopes at the Paris Olympics

As many as 117 athletes from 16 disciplines and a bigger number of support staff — 140 in all — will represent India in the Paris Olympics.

In comparison to the pandemic-affected Tokyo Games, where the country’s women’s hockey team played, India was represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 127 athletes.

Khatua misses out

Shot putter Abha Khatua’s name was not there in the list even though she made the cut through world rankings. It was not clear what was the reason behind her omission.

This time, the addition of sports science personnel has also contributed to the increase of the support staff number.

“The athletes are at the centre of our planning and preparations. Instead of the usual 3:1 ratio between athletes and support staff, we have worked hard to change it to slightly better than 1:1 ratio,” said Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha.

“For the first time, a 13-member sports science team under Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala will be in Paris to provide support,” Usha said, adding that a recovery centre would be there in the Athletes’ Village.

Usha said she would ensure there were no delays in any athletes’ non-accredited support staff getting their visas. She promised to take up the case of 53kg World championships bronze medallist wrestler Antim Panghal’s coach Bhagat Singh, physiotherapist Heera and sparring partner Vikas with the France embassy.

“In its wisdom the ad-hoc committee administering wrestling chose not to include the names of Antim’s coach or physiotherapist in the long list of names sent to the Olympic Games Organising Committee.”

Usha said it was “strange” that responsible authorities, who approved the long list, did not deem it fit to recommend the inclusion of Antim’s support staff even though she got a quota place.

The Indian contingent for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Athletics: Men: Sarvesh Kushare (high jump); Suraj Panwar (marathon race walk mixed relay); Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Bisht (20km race walk); Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra (javelin); Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, S. Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay); Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put); Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel (triple jump); Jeswin Aldrin (long jump).

Women: Annu Rani (javelin); Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase and 5000m); Kiran Pahal (400m, 4x400m relay); Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles); Ankita Dhyani (5000m); Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk and marathon race walk mixed relay); Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma (4x400m relay).

Reserves: Prachi, Mijo Chacko Kurian.

Archery: Recurve: Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav; Women: Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat.

Badminton: Men: H.S. Prannoy, Lakshya Sen (singles); Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (doubles).

Women: P.V. Sindhu (singles); Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (doubles).

Boxing: Men: Amit Panghal (51kg); Nishant Dev (71kg).

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg); Preeti Pawar (54kg); Jaismine Lamboria (57kg); Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla (Dressage individual).

Golf: Men: Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma.

Women: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar.

Hockey: Men: P.R. Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.

Reserves: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Judo: Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg).

Rowing: Balraj Panwar (men’s single scull).

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan (men’s dinghy) and Nethra Kumanan (women’s dinghy).

Shooting: Men: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m air rifle); Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m rifle 3-position); Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m air pistol); Anish Bhanwal, Vijayveer Sidhu (25m rapid fire pistol); Prithviraj Tondaiman (trap); Anantjeet Singh Naruka (skeet and skeet mixed team).

Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal (10m air rifle); Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m rifle 3-position); Rhythm Sangwan (10m air pistol); Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol and 25m pistol); Esha Singh (25m pistol); Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh (trap); Maheshwari Chauhan (skeet and skeet mixed team); Raiza Dhillon (skeet).

Swimming: Men: Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke).

Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu (200m freestyle).

Table tennis: Men: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath.

Reserves: G. Sathiyan, Ayhika Mukherjee.

Tennis: Sumit Nagal (men’s singles); Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji (men’s doubles).

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg).

Wrestling: Men: Aman Sehrawat (57kg).

Women: Vinesh Phogat (50kg); Antim Panghal (53kg); Anshu Malik (57kg); Nisha Dahiya (68kg); Reetika Hooda (76kg).

