Olympic recovery monuments unveiled in Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee unveiled three monuments designed to forge a connection between the three Tohoku prefectures worst affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and the rest of the world.

The monuments have been constructed using aluminum recycled from window frames used in temporary housing built in the disaster-hit areas.

The panels embedded on the monuments display the messages of support to athletes, including words of thanks from middle and high school students in the three Tohoku prefectures of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate.

During the Games, the monuments will be displayed in front of Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery adjacent to the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

