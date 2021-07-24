Sport

Olympic organisers announce 17 new Games-related COVID cases

Protesters demonstrate against the Olympic Games amid concern over the safety of holding the event during the global coronavirus pandemic in Tokyo.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Olympics organisers announced 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 24, 2021, including one athlete and an event-related personnel staying at the Games village, taking the total number of infections to 123.

As per the official count, the total number of infected athletes now stands at 12. The Olympics officially began on Friday with an opening ceremony here.

The athlete, who has tested positive most recently was not staying at the Games village.

So far, 65 Games-related contractors have tested positive for the virus after the addition of 14 new cases to the tally on Saturday.

Thirteen of the overall 123 cases have been found to be among Games Village residents.

The Czech team has been among the worst hit by the virus, reporting six positive cases.

Their Olympic committee has launched an inquiry into possible health safety protocol violations during their flight to Tokyo.


