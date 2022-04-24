Off Shore Breeze wins Ship Rock Handicap

April 24, 2022 18:49 IST

Mr. A.C. Muthiah’s Off Shore Breeze, ridden by C. Umesh, won the Ship Rock Handicap, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (April 24). Sebastian trains the winner.

1. ALFONSO HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: RECKONING (G. Sai Vamshi) 1, Catalyst (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Swiss Agatta (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Princess Saaraa (Ishwar Singh) 4. 3, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 32.32s. Owners: Mr. K.K. Belliappa & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. GENTLEMENS DEAL HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible): SWEET FRAGRANCE (C. Umesh) 1, Lakshanam (A.M. Alam) 2, Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 3 and Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 2m, 11s. Owner: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm. Trainer: P. Krishna.

3. SHIP ROCK HANDICAP (1,500m), rated 40 to 65: OFF SHORE BREEZE (C. Umesh) 1, Star Symbol (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Renegade (M.S. Deora) 3 and Cotton Hall (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 36.77s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. MUDUMALAI TIGER RESERVE CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): PRINCE PURPLE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Lebua (Gaurav Singh) 2, Rubert (C. Umesh) 3 and Laudree (Indrajeet Singh) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 17.11s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. BOLD APPEAL HANDICAP (1,300m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: DEMESTHENES (Gaurav Singh) 1, Kings Show (A. Imran Khan) 2, Trending Princess (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Star Fling (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1, 1/2 and 5-1/4. 1m, 23.90s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. ALFONSO HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: ABILITARE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Lady Blazer (M.S. Deora) 2, Majestic Charmer (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Nagada (Gaurav Singh) 4. 3/4, lnk and 6, 1m, 31.18s. Owners: Mr. Kishore Futnani & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing. Trainer: Fahad Khan.