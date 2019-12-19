Odisha women clinch title

Odisha emerged champion in the maiden Samarthanam women’s National T20 tournament for the blind here on Thursday. In the final, it registered an 87-run victory over Karnataka.

Odisha, after posting of 218 for eight in 20 overs, restricted its opponent to 131 for eight in 20 overs.

The scores: Odisha 218/8 in 20 overs (Phula Soren 39, Lina Swain 33, Varsha 2/47) bt Karnataka 131/8 in 20 overs (Jayalakshmi 30, Renuka Rajput 25).