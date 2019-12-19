Sport

Odisha women clinch title

Ruling the roost: Odisha proved too strong for Karnataka in the final.

Ruling the roost: Odisha proved too strong for Karnataka in the final.  

more-in

Odisha emerged champion in the maiden Samarthanam women’s National T20 tournament for the blind here on Thursday. In the final, it registered an 87-run victory over Karnataka.

Odisha, after posting of 218 for eight in 20 overs, restricted its opponent to 131 for eight in 20 overs.

The scores: Odisha 218/8 in 20 overs (Phula Soren 39, Lina Swain 33, Varsha 2/47) bt Karnataka 131/8 in 20 overs (Jayalakshmi 30, Renuka Rajput 25).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket Sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 12:13:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/odisha-women-clinch-title/article30351922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY