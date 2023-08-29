ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha CM announces ₹25 lakh reward for javelin star Kishore Jena

August 29, 2023 12:27 am | Updated August 28, 2023 10:18 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Kishore Jena finished a creditable fifth in the javelin throw final at the World Championships in Budapest

PTI

India’s Kishore Jena reacts during the men’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 28 announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh for javelin thrower Kishore Jena who is the first athlete from Odisha to represent India at the finals of the World Athletics Championship.

On Sunday, he finished a creditable fifth in the javelin throw final at the World Championships in Budapest. He achieved a personal best with a throw covering a distance of 84.77 metres.

"Kishore Jena's remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our State and nation but would also inspire many athletes for years to come," Mr. Patnaik said.

His participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that Odisha has to offer to the world, the Chief Minister said.

