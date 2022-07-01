Not weighed down by the past, not worried about the future: Neeraj

Olympic champion concerned only about giving his best

More than a month ago, Neeraj Chopra had admitted to this correspondent that the pressure of being an Olympic champion would be known only when he began competing. Given his performance at the three events since then, that question seems to have been answered.

He has set a new National record each time, going closer to the 90m mark with every outing and managing 89.94m at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Thursday, his first DL event since 2018. Two of the three marks came on his very first attempt while one came on his second throw.

“It’s a good feeling to get good results. Aisa kuch nahi tha ki pehli throw me hi karna hai, just wanted to give my best. The first throw was very good and it looked very close to 90m, fell just 6cm short, but I am happy with my performance,” Neeraj said after the Stockholm meet.

His lead lasted only a few minutes with reigning World champion Anderson Peters managing a 90.31m on his third attempt and while Neeraj admitted it gave him an extra push, he isn’t bothered too much. “When Anderson crossed 90m, I wanted to do it too but it doesn’t happen automatically.

" Har cheez perfect ho, puri technique perfect ho, ek line me javelin lage tabhi itna lamba throw jata hai (everything has to be perfect for such a long throw). Plus, the body also gets tired when we put full effort into every throw. But I am very happy with all the throws today and am now focusing on the next two events,” he insisted.

Up next is the World Championships in Oregon, USA and Neeraj, like always, doesn’t commit to anything. “I am going in with a free mind with 100 percent in training and competition, there is no pressure of the past. For the World Championships also, I can only say that there is no pressure at the moment.”

Anju Bobby George remains India’s lone World Championships medallist till date but Neeraj, despite the expectations, is not thinking about it. “I keep saying every competition is very different every day. Bas apna pura zor lagayenge aur yahi karenge, yahi kaam hai,” he signed off.