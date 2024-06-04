GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Norway Chess: Nakamura wins against Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa beats world champion Liren

Currently placed third, the Chennai teenager added to the miseries of the woefully out-of-form World champion Ding Liren of China, winning in Armageddon.

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hikaru Nakamura won a close Armageddon game against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Norway Chess tournament. File

Hikaru Nakamura won a close Armageddon game against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Norway Chess tournament. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hikaru Nakamura won a close Armageddon game against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Monday. The local superstar, in fact, lost on time to the American, but maintained his sole lead still.

The Armageddon followed a 20-move draw between the two familiar rivals. Carlsen was on 13 points, half-a-point ahead of Nakamura.

R. Praggnanandhaa was placed third with 11 points. The Chennai teenager added to the miseries of the woefully out-of-form World champion Ding Liren of China, winning in Armageddon.

Also read | Norway Chess: R. Praggnanandhaa stuns world number two, achieves unique feat in classical chess

The day’s other game in the open section also went to Armageddon, with Alireza Firouzja of France prevailing over Fabiano Caruana of the United States. Firouzja had 9.5 points, followed by Caruana (7.5) and Ding (3.5).

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Alireza, Carlsen jumps to sole lead

In the women’s section, Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk shocked World champion Ju Wenjun of China in Armageddon and moved to the sole lead position. She had 12 points, half-a-point more than Ju.

Though R. Vaishali lost to fellow-Indian Koneru Humpy in the classical game, she maintained her third place with 10 points. Humpy and Lei Tingjie of China had eight points each, while Pia Cramling of Sweden was on 5.5.

The results:

Open: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 12.5 bt Magnus Carlsen (Swe) 13; Fabiano Caruana (USA) 7.5 lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 9.5; R. Praggnanandhaa 11 bt Ding Liren (Chn) 3.5.

Women: Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 12 bt Ju Wenjun (Chn) 11.5; Koneru Humpy 8 bt R. Vaishali 10; Pia Cramling (Swe) 5.5 lost to Lei Tingjie (Chn) 8.5.

Related Topics

chess / international tournament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.