North Kerala in for a feast as Super Cup kicks off

April 07, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Big-time football is back in the land of the beautiful game.

Few regions in India could boast of as much passion for football as northern Kerala. The fans of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts have an excellent opportunity to witness the best of Indian football, at the Super Cup tournament, which kicks off here on Saturday. The action at Manjeri will begin on Sunday.

The matches in Group A and Group C matches will be played here while Manjeri will host the teams in Group B and Group D. Three ISL teams each figure in all Groups except A, in which there are only two; two I-League clubs, RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan, complete the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Except the champion RoundGlass, the other I-League teams – Sreenidi, Aizawl, Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers -- had to come through the qualifiers. Those matches at Manjeri hadn’t attracted big crowds, but the main event could.

The matches involving Kerala Blasters especially are expected to fill stands, given the team’s massive fan-base. Blasters is scheduled to play Bengaluru FC on April 16, in their first meeting since their acrimonious clash in the ISL playoff last month.

On the opening day, Bengaluru meets Sreenidi, while Bengaluru takes on RoundGlass. The final will be played here on April 25

Group A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan.

Group B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal and Aizawl FC.

Group C: FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala.

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United and Churchill Brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT