No sweat for top seed Vukic

Myneni, Ramkumar duo continues good form

Top seed Aleksandar Vukic breezed past Jay Clarke 6-1, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals of the second leg of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament on Wednesday.

In doubles, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan continued their good form, beating fellow Indians Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan 6-1, 7-5. There was also victory for the wild-card pair of S.D. Prajwal Dev and Niki Poonacha, who defeated Steven Diez and Rio Noguchi 6-2, 6-4.

Arjun Kadhe and his Austrian partner Alexander Erler — the top-seeded duo — progressed as well, brushing aside Bogdan Bobrov and Dominik Palan 6-0, 6-3.

The results (Indians unless specified): Singles (second round): Max Purcell (Aus) bt Marc Polmans (Aus) 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-2; Mathias Bourgue (Fra) bt Steven Diaz (Can) 6-3, 6-4; Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) bt Alexandre Muller (Fra) 6-4, 6-1; Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (first round): Alexander Erler (Aut) & Arjun Kadhe bt Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) & Dominik Palan (Cze) 6-0, 6-3; Marcos Kalovelonis (Gre) & Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-5, 7-6 (3); S.D. Prajwal Dev & Niki Poonacha bt Steven Diez (Can) & Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4; Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Yuki Bhambri & Divij Sharan 6-1, 7-5.