No stopping Muddappa

Takes the honours in two categories

Bengaluru’s Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) completed a double in the second round of the MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle drag racing championship, which concluded at the MMRT, here on Sunday.

Muddappa, the reigning National champion, topped the Super Sport above-1051cc category astride a Suzuki Hayabusa which attained a top speed of 231kmph, as he overcame fellow-Bengalureans Hafizullah Khan and Vignesh Purushotham.

Later, Muddappa won in the Super Sport 851-1050cc category riding a BMW S1000, ahead of arch-rival Mohd. Riyaz of Hyderabad and Bengaluru’s Sugan Prasad.

The results (all 4-Stroke):

Above 1051cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) 08.061; 2. Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) 08.396; 3. Vignesh Purushotham (Bengaluru) 08.409.

851-1050cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.914); 2. Mohd. Riyaz (Hyderabad) 08.058; 3. Sugan Prasad (Bengaluru) 08.421.

361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) 12.368; 2. Yogeshwaran (Speed Up Racing, Chennai) 12.620; 3. D Annish Samson (Speed Up Racing, Bengaluru) 12.658.

226-360cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Bharath Raj (Chennai) 12.427; 2. Mohammed Shakir (Chennai) 12.655; 3. Yogeshwaran (Chennai) 13.014.

Up to 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. S. Madhan Kumar (Chennai) 13.826; 2. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) 13.990; 3. S. Kannan (Chennai) 14.472.