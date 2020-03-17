No spectators for first two Indian GPs

With the coronavirus crisis forcing the cancellation or postponement of many events, the Athletics Federation of India has decided to make a few changes to its three-leg Indian Grand Prix series which begins on March 20.

Second leg shifted

The first leg will be held in Patiala as scheduled on March 20 but the second leg, on March 25, has been shifted from Sangrur to Patiala. Both the legs will be held at the SAI-NIS in Patiala.

The AFI will take a call on the third leg, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on March 29, later.

“We don't want our campers to travel about two hours to go to Sangrur from Patiala. In fact, we don't want our campers to go out of the national camp,” said an AFI official on Monday evening.

“Regarding the third leg, we will study the situation in Delhi and take a decision but it will surely happen.”

The AFI's competition committee, which recommended these changes, has also revised the events’ list for the first and second legs. The men’s 100m, 110 hurdles, high jump have been dropped from the first leg while the men’s and women’s discus throw has been pulled out from the second.

The federation has also made it clear that spectators will not be allowed.

Personal coaches, support staff, friends and family members of athletes who are not part of the national camp will also not be allowed. Non-campers will be permitted inside only after a medical check-up by the AFI or SAI medical team at the entry gate.

Athletes have also been asked to leave the venue after completion of their events.