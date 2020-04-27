No logic, says Holding on legalising ball-tampering

Michael Holding feels legalising ball tampering in the post COVID-19 world is a bit “self contradictory” while Proteas great Allan Donald is completely on the opposite end of the spectrum on a subject that has divided opinions.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Holding said, “Before they got to that point they said if they restart cricket it has to be played in a bio-secure environment.

“Now, if you are saying everyone is in the bio-secure environment, you are staying in the same hotel, you are not moving for the length of time you are playing the matches, if that is the case why are you worried about someone’s saliva?

“That person according to what you are doing should be free of Covid-19. If the ICC thinks that the two-week period to prove that you are free of Covid-19 is not foolproof, then that means you are putting everyone in that environment in jeopardy?

“It’s either safe or it’s not. No guessing, please,” one of the most respected voices in world cricket said.

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis made it clear that use of saliva is a must and can’t be done away with when competitive cricket resumes.

“As a fast bowler, I reject this because this (using saliva and sweat) is a natural process. A ball exchanges hands all day, you run in, huffing and puffing, you sweat and using saliva is natural rather than on intent. It’s a habit and you just can’t control this aspect,” Waqar said.

Donald, however, is open to the idea. “I absolutely agree with legalising ball-tampering. I said so in an article sometime in the 2000s. It happens anyway, we see guys throwing the ball on the ground and umpires say to throw it up and it’s pretty obvious what they are doing. It could work if it is well-monitored.”