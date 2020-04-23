Sport

‘No further Olympics postponement’

There are no plans in place for a second postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Games organisers have said.

The 2020 Olympics was postponed to July 23-August 8, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic but several health experts have questioned if it will be possible to hold the Games even next year.

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee president Yoshiro Mori said in a teleconference that there was “absolutely no chance” of postponing the Games beyond the new time period.

Masa Takaya, the spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics, said that there was “no plan-B” in place for a further postponement and the work is progressing on the assumption that the Games will start on July 23, 2021.

