Nitya, Karthikeya scores half-centuries to put India U-19 in control

Tarun Shastry

Chennai

The mark of a good batter is not just in the fours and sixes he scores it is about knowing the deliveries to leave and the ones to hit. It is also about the game awareness.

Nitya Pandya (94, 135b, 12x4) and KP Karthikeya (71, 99b, 9x4, 1x6) perfectly embodied the description during their 112-run third-wicket partnership as they steered India U-19 to a strong position against Australia U-19 on day one of the second Youth Test at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on Monday.

After electing to bat, India suffered a blow in the seventh ball of the morning, when pacer Harry Hoekstra removed Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheaply.

Nitya joined the other opener, Vihaan Malhotra, and took the attack to the opposition playing fluently, both off the front and back foot, and on either side of the wicket. He scored five fours through the on-side to the deep mid-wicket region with wristy flicks, three beautiful drives straight down the ground, and four elegant drives through covers. The pair added 56 runs for the second wicket.

Vishwa Ramkumar provided the breakthrough to dismiss Vihaan who was looking to sweep only to be bowled around his legs.

Karthikeya walked out to bat with a positive intent, taking on the Aussie bowlers. He scored a huge six towards deep-mid wicket, followed by two fours through third man. The duo added 112 runs for the third wicket before Hoekstra dismissed Nitya. Christian Howe then sent back Karthikeya.

Skipper Soham Patwardhan (61 batting, 120b, 6x4) and Nikhil Kumar (61, 93b, 7x4) added 105 runs for the fifth wicket, leading the home team to finish the day at 316 for five.

The scores: Ind U-19 316/5 in 90 overs (Nitya Pandya 94, KP Karthikeya 71, Soham Patwardhan 61 batting, Nikhil 61) vs Aus U-19. Toss: India.